Maryland man charged in father-in-law’s 2019 death

Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office said Michael Anthony Brown was arrested Monday for the May 2019 death of his father-in-law, Robert Gurecki.

Gurecki’s body was discovered at Retro Environmental Inc. in Eldersburg. His obituary said Gurecki had been the president of that company since 2011. The obituary said Gurecki was also a partner at a Washington, D.C.-based construction company along with Brown.

It was not immediately clear if Brown had an attorney who could comment.

