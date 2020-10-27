ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide | Why do we still have Electoral College?
Maryland man charged in father-in-law’s 2019 death

The Associated Press

October 27, 2020, 7:09 AM

WESTMINISTER, Md. — A Maryland man has been charged with murder in the death of his father-in-law more than a year after the man was found fatally shot at his workplace.

Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office said Michael Anthony Brown was arrested Monday for the May 2019 death of his father-in-law, Robert Gurecki.

Gurecki’s body was discovered at Retro Environmental Inc. in Eldersburg. His obituary said Gurecki had been the president of that company since 2011. The obituary said Gurecki was also a partner at a Washington, D.C.-based construction company along with Brown.

It was not immediately clear if Brown had an attorney who could comment.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

