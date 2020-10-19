CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 40M infected | DC adds states to high-list list | Virus relief slipping past election | Latest test results in DC region
Home » Maryland News » Man linked to extremist…

Man linked to extremist movement arraigned on gun charge

The Associated Press

October 19, 2020, 11:08 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man described by the FBI as a member of the anti-government “boogaloo” movement has pleaded not guilty to a gun charge.

Court records show 39-year-old Frank William Robertson Perry remained jailed after his arraignment Monday on a charge that he illegally possessed a rifle.

The FBI said Perry is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition due to a 2002 burglary conviction.

The FBI says it identified Perry as a member of the boogaloo movement in September. Boogaloo adherents are part of a loose, anti-government, pro-gun extremist movement.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up