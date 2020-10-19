Man linked to extremist movement arraigned on gun charge

A Maryland man described by the FBI as a member of the anti-government “boogaloo” movement has pleaded not guilty to a gun charge.

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man described by the FBI as a member of the anti-government “boogaloo” movement has pleaded not guilty to a gun charge.

Court records show 39-year-old Frank William Robertson Perry remained jailed after his arraignment Monday on a charge that he illegally possessed a rifle.

The FBI said Perry is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition due to a 2002 burglary conviction.

The FBI says it identified Perry as a member of the boogaloo movement in September. Boogaloo adherents are part of a loose, anti-government, pro-gun extremist movement.

