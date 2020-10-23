CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Virus surge in US, Europe | Southwest Va. an area of concern with rising cases | Latest test results in DC region
Baltimore SWAT officer charged with child sex abuse

The Associated Press

October 23, 2020, 3:27 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Authorities say a Baltimore Police SWAT team officer is charged with child sex abuse in Harford County.

News outlets report 50-year-old Donald P. Hildebrandt was charged this week with four counts, including sex abuse of a minor, third-degree sex offense and second-degree assault. Details of the allegations were not immediately available.

Court records show Hildebrandt was released on $30,000 unsecured personal bond. It’s not known if he has an attorney.

The Baltimore Police Department said in a statement that it is aware of the investigation in Harford County, and that Hildebrandt has been suspended without pay.

