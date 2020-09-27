Maryland police cancel Amber Alert for missing 9-month-old, found safe in Pennsylvania

A 9-month-old baby that was reported missing in Maryland was found safe in Pennsylvania, according to Maryland State Police.

The report of the missing child led police to issue an Amber Alert for 9-month-old Brady Sellers shortly after 12 p.m. on Sunday. Sellers had last been seen in Grantsville, Maryland, with 35-year-old Keith Kyle.

Kyle was reportedly driving a blue Mazda 3 with Maryland plates.

Around 12:50 p.m., police said Sellers had been found safe in Meyersdale, Pennsylvania, about 13 miles away from Grantsville, and cancelled the alert.

Police are still searching for Kyle.