Montgomery, Prince George’s counties enforce restrictions during Labor Day weekend

It’s Labor Day weekend, and that usually means Maryland businesses can expect to be busy — but in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, there are still some coronavirus restrictions in place.

Most of Maryland moved to Phase 3 of its reopening plan on Friday, but Montgomery County is one of four jurisdictions that has chosen to remain in Phase 2 for now.

The plan is to avoid confusion over the holiday weekend by communicating with the business community, said Montgomery County Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles.

“If there are questions, we do have representatives from the county government who meet and communicate with the business community on a regular basis,” said Gayles. “We certainly hope to be able to answer those particular issues.”

Neighboring Prince George’s County also remains in Phase 2 due to the continued local impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the holiday weekend, an “ambassador compliance team” has been working closely with the business community to ensure restrictions are being followed, according to Gina Ford, a spokeswoman for Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks.

“We’re confident that people will be in compliance, but it’s our job to make sure the community stays safe,” said Ford.

Businesses that are not in compliance after a first visit will receive a fine and could eventually be shut down, but Ford said there haven’t been any major issues — so far.

“We just want to make sure that businesses can continue operating and that people who go into those businesses and the employees remain safe during these unprecedented times.”

