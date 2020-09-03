Hogan asks for federal disaster declaration for 3 counties

If granted, it would provide financial help to Calvert, Dorchester and St. Mary's counties and state agencies for repairs to public infrastructure.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has requested a major disaster declaration from the federal government to help communities in three counties hit by Tropical Storm Isaias.

Hogan made the request to the White House on Thursday. If granted, it would provide financial help to Calvert, Dorchester and St. Mary’s counties and state agencies for repairs to public infrastructure.

It also would reimburse for measures taken to prepare for and respond to last month’s storm.

Maryland Emergency Management Agency Director Russ Strickland said Isaias spawned 10 tornadoes in Maryland, and also caused extensive flood and wind damage.

