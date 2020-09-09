CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hand-held, rapid COVID-19 tests to come to Md. | Positivity rates creeping up in Md., Va. | Latest coronavirus test results
Commission: Maryland casino revenue still relatively strong

The Associated Press

September 9, 2020, 8:35 AM

BALTIMORE — Maryland’s casinos are operating at 50% capacity. But the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Commission said revenues are still relatively strong despite the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Baltimore Sun reported Tuesday that Maryland’s casinos made $149.5 million in revenue in August. That’s about $4.7 million less in revenue than what casinos made in August 2019.

Casinos in the state had been forced to close before reopening in a limited capacity in June.

The commission said that August 2020 was the eighth-best month of revenue in the Maryland casino program’s history. August 2019 was the fourth-best month for the state’s casino revenue.

