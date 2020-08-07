Maryland health insurance exchange reopens special enrollment

Maryland officials are reopening a coronavirus special enrollment period for people to enlist in the state’s health insurance exchange.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland officials are reopening a coronavirus special enrollment period for people to enlist in the state’s health insurance exchange.

Officials said Friday that the special enrollment period will run through Dec. 15.

More than 54,000 Maryland residents enrolled for health coverage during an initial special enrollment period that began March 16 and concluded on July 15.

Officials said the reopening of the special enrollment period means Maryland will offer the longest special enrollment period in the nation related to the coronavirus emergency.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.