CORONAVIRUS NEWS: World tops 20M virus cases | Big 10 pulls plug on fall football | Fall school plans | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Maryland News » Maryland health insurance exchange…

Maryland health insurance exchange reopens special enrollment

The Associated Press

August 7, 2020, 3:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland officials are reopening a coronavirus special enrollment period for people to enlist in the state’s health insurance exchange.

Officials said Friday that the special enrollment period will run through Dec. 15.

More than 54,000 Maryland residents enrolled for health coverage during an initial special enrollment period that began March 16 and concluded on July 15.

Officials said the reopening of the special enrollment period means Maryland will offer the longest special enrollment period in the nation related to the coronavirus emergency.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up