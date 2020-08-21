Coast Guard, fishing vessel rescue 6 from OC boat fire

U.S. Coast Guard crews and a fishing vessel were able to rescue six people who abandoned a boat that caught fire off the shore of Maryland.

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — U.S. Coast Guard crews and a fishing vessel were able to rescue six people who abandoned a boat that caught fire off the shore of Maryland.

The Coast Guard Maryland-National Capital Region said that it received an alert from the 54-foot cruiser yacht on Thursday that all six people on board were abandoning ship after a fire broke out about 3 miles south of Ocean City.

Authorities said crew members from a nearby fishing boat overheard the distress call and recovered the mariners.

The Coast Guard arrived shortly after and transferred the rescuees aboard before taking them to safety. All six boaters were wearing lifejackets.

