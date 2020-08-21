CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mounting US deaths reveal outsize toll on people of color | Metro employee dies after contracting COVID-19 | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Maryland News » Coast Guard, fishing vessel…

Coast Guard, fishing vessel rescue 6 from OC boat fire

The Associated Press

August 21, 2020, 7:15 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — U.S. Coast Guard crews and a fishing vessel were able to rescue six people who abandoned a boat that caught fire off the shore of Maryland.

The Coast Guard Maryland-National Capital Region said that it received an alert from the 54-foot cruiser yacht on Thursday that all six people on board were abandoning ship after a fire broke out about 3 miles south of Ocean City.

Authorities said crew members from a nearby fishing boat overheard the distress call and recovered the mariners.

The Coast Guard arrived shortly after and transferred the rescuees aboard before taking them to safety. All six boaters were wearing lifejackets.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Maryland News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up