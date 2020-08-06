6 public hearings planned over proposed new Capital Beltway, I-270 toll lanes

The first of six public hearings on plans to add toll lanes to parts of the Capital Beltway and Interstate 270 in Maryland is scheduled next week.

The goal is to hear what residents think of the I-495/I-270 Managed Lanes Study Draft Environmental Impact Statement.

The study is considering whether toll lanes should be added along the Capital Beltway from south of the George Washington Parkway to west of Maryland state Route 5, as well as along I-270 from the Capital Beltway to the area of Interstate 370.

Virtual public hearings will be held Aug. 18, 20 and 25 and Sept. 3. There will be three sessions each day from 9 a.m. to noon, 1 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m.

You can watch the virtual public hearings live online or listen over the phone at 855-432-1483.

In addition, in-person public hearings are scheduled in both Montgomery and Prince George’s counties. The first is set for Sept. 1 at the Homewood Suites by Hilton at 9103 Basil Court in Largo.

The second is planned for Sept. 10 at the Hilton Executive Meeting Center at 1750 Rockville Pike in Rockville. Both hearings will run from noon to 9 p.m.

If you’d like to testify at any of the hearings, you’ll have three minutes to do so and you’ll have to register in advance.

To testify at an in-person hearing, call 833-858-5960 and you’ll be given a time slot. To prevent the spread of COVID-19, face coverings will be required in the hearing room, hand sanitizing stations will be set up and capacity will be limited.

You can also listen to the in-person hearings live or leave testimony by voicemail by calling 855-432-1483.

Because of the pandemic, people who would like to testify are being urged to do so through the virtual hearings.