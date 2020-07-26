CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC orders travelers from 'high-risk areas' to self-quarantine | More than a third of patients feel symptoms for weeks | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Maryland college students share $46k in scholarships after creating opioid-awareness videos

Dan Friedell

July 26, 2020, 10:09 PM

Twenty-five students from four Maryland colleges will share in $46,000 in scholarship funds after creating opioid-awareness videos this spring.

Maryland’s Higher Education Commission created a contest for students interested in helping to combat opioid abuse among their college peers. The commission asked students to learn about opioid abuse by attending in-person or virtual retreats.

The students were from Hood College, Montgomery College, University of Maryland Eastern Shore and University of Maryland College Park. For a list of students who submitted the winning entries, visit the HEC’s website.

The videos could be on the following topics: Naloxone, Fentanyl, Maryland’s Good Samaritan Law or Maryland’s Suicide Prevention program.

In a news release announcing the winners, HEC secretary Dr. James D. Fielder said he was impressed with the student work.

The winning videos are embedded below:

Hood College

Montgomery College

University of Maryland Eastern Shore

University of Maryland College Park

