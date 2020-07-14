CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Md., Va. | What is contact tracing? | DC heightens testing efforts
Home » Maryland News » Deadline near on Maryland's…

Deadline near on Maryland’s special health care enrollment

The Associated Press

July 14, 2020, 4:26 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The deadline for Maryland residents to enroll in a health care plan is near under two special enrollment initiatives.

Residents have through Wednesday to sign up. Maryland reopened the Coronavirus Emergency Special Enrollment Period.

More than 49,000 residents have received coverage in the special enrollment period that began in March with Gov. Larry Hogan’s announcement of a state of emergency.

People who enroll through Maryland Health Connection under the special period will have a coverage start date of July 1.

A separate program enables tax filers the option to share information with the state’s health exchange to see if they are eligible for free or low-cost health insurance.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up