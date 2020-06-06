Participants in photo mocking the death of George Floyd may be U.Md. students

The University of Maryland is investigating a recent social media post that may have shown two students re-enacting George Floyd's death.

The University of Maryland posted a message on its Twitter feed Friday saying that its Office of Student Conduct will be reviewing a social media post showing two people re-enacting the “unacceptable and tragic death of George Floyd.”

In the days since Floyd’s death in policy custody in Minneapolis in late May, some social media images have surfaced showing one person kneeling on the neck of another.

The school, in its statement, said it is “outraged and condemn these actions and images in no uncertain terms.”

We will not let the repugnant action of a few detract from our continuing commitment to racial justice. Please read today’s statement from the university. pic.twitter.com/mUzvzsCPjC — Univ. of Maryland (@UofMaryland) June 5, 2020

In response to a question from WTOP, Katie Lawson, the university’s chief communications officer, said the school became aware of the image because the two people posing in the photos were tagged as University of Maryland students by others who were “rightfully outraged by what they saw.”

She said the school is uncertain if one or both of them are part of the community, but the case was sent to the Office of Student Conduct.

The Office of Student Conduct at the University of Maryland falls under the Division of Student Affairs and intends to “resolve allegations of individual and organizational misconduct,” and to “encourage safety by promoting and upholding the standards and integrity of the University of Maryland Community.”

It is also possible that the images could be considered a “Hate Bias Incident” which could be investigated by the school’s Office of Civil Rights and Sexual Misconduct.