Maryland reports thousands of algae-related fish deaths

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Maryland Department of Environment is reporting that thousands of fish have died in some of the state’s waterways.

The Capital Gazette reported Monday that the large fish kills are related to this year’s particularly intense bloom of algae. Department spokesman Jay Apperson said the deaths illustrate the need to stem nutrient pollution.

Runoff from farms and cities as well as wastewater can fuel algae blooms. The algae then dies off when water temperatures rise in spring. That causes oxygen levels in the water to plummet.

Fish kills were reported in waterways in and around Anne Arundel County, which sits along the western shore of the Chesapeake Bay.

