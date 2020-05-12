UnitedHealthcare files to enter Maryland health exchange

UnitedHealthcare has filed to offer individual health plans in Maryland's health care exchange next year.

Gov. Larry Hogan made the announcement Tuesday.

Now, there are two insurers who offer individual market health plans through the Maryland marketplace: CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield and Kaiser Permanente.

Nearly 159,000 people enrolled in private plans through the Maryland health insurance marketplace during the initial 2020 open enrollment period. Nearly 29,000 people have since enrolled during a special coronavirus open enrollment period, running through June 15.

Hogan says it’s more important than ever for Maryland residents to have different health insurance options because of the coronavirus pandemic.

