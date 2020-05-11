Pandemic leads to drop in traffic and pollution along I-95

Maryland’s Secretary of the Environment says the coronavirus pandemic has reinforced the need to transform transportation in the state.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland’s Secretary of the Environment says the coronavirus pandemic has reinforced the need to transform transportation in the state.

Secretary Ben Grumbles told the Capital Gazette Maryland environment officials have had an opportunity to measure diminished traffic and its impact on air quality. He said the results could serve as a guide for the future.

The newspaper reported Monday that traffic from light-duty vehicles such as cars and SUVs is down by more than half along I-95 in Maryland. Satellite observations have also indicated that levels of nitrogen dioxide were 30% below the average along the corridor between Washington and Boston.

Grumbles mentioned the benefits of zero-emission vehicles, as well as teleworking.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.