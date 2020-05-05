Maryland’s Mfume to be sworn in to Congress

Maryland Democrat Kweisi Mfume is scheduled to be sworn into Congress after winning a special election to finish the term of the late Elijah Cummings.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is scheduled to swear in Mfume on Tuesday.

Mfume defeated Republican Kimberly Klacik in an election last week that was conducted mostly by voters mailing in their ballots due to the coronavirus.

The 7th Congressional District includes a significant portion of Baltimore and parts of its suburbs. The rest of the term runs until Jan. 3.

Mfume also is running to be the nominee for a full term in the state’s June 2 primary.

