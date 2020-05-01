1 man killed, 2 off-duty troopers injured in Maryland crash

Maryland State Police say one man died and two off-duty state police troopers were injured in a head-on crash Friday on a state highway on Maryland’s eastern shore.

FRUITLAND, Md. (AP) — Maryland State Police say one man died and two off-duty state police troopers were injured in a head-on crash Friday on a state highway on Maryland’s eastern shore.

The crash on Maryland Route 513 happened around 7 p.m. Authorities say a sport utility vehicle trying to pass a car crossed the center lane and collided with the unmarked patrol vehicle.

The SUV then also struck the car it had tried to pass. The driver of the SUV died at a hospital.

The state police identified him as 62-year-old New York resident John M. Simmons. The two off-duty state troopers were identified as Graham King and Ashley Thoren.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.