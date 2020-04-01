Md. state superintendent’s contract extended due to coronavirus crisis

The Maryland State Board of Education announced Tuesday night that it would extend the contract for Superintendent Karen B. Salmon for one year, as state schools respond to the coronavirus crisis.

The board met in a closed session teleconference on Tuesday afternoon.

A week earlier, the board voted to keep Salmon in the post indefinitely as she led the public school systems’ response to the novel coronavirus.

Salmon had been set to retire June 30.

The board is also ending a national search for a new superintendent, citing “unprecedented business conditions nationwide.”

The board did not set a date to resume the search, according to an announcement from the Department of Education.

Maryland’s public school systems remain closed through at least April 24 in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the state.