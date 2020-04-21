Home » Maryland News » Maryland police investigate 'disturbing'…

Maryland police investigate ‘disturbing’ animal abuse video

The Associated Press

April 21, 2020, 8:13 AM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Authorities in Maryland say they’ve opened an investigation into a video posted to social media allegedly showing someone throw a duckling over the Chesapeake Bay Bridge.

The Capital Gazette reports the video was captured on the social media application Snapchat and showed a suspect in an orange sweatshirt throw the baby animal from a moving car.

A Maryland Transportation Authority spokesman told the newspaper Monday that the video was taken on the westbound span of the bridge around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.


The agency called the recording “a disturbing video of animal cruelty” in a statement Sunday, but didn’t comment further.

Maryland Transportation Authority detectives have opened an investigation and ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-295-8146.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

