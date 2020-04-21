Maryland police investigate ‘disturbing’ animal abuse video

Video posted to social media allegedly shows someone throwing a duckling over the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. The Maryland Transportation Authority has opened an investigation.

The Capital Gazette reports the video was captured on the social media application Snapchat and showed a suspect in an orange sweatshirt throw the baby animal from a moving car.

A Maryland Transportation Authority spokesman told the newspaper Monday that the video was taken on the westbound span of the bridge around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

On Sunday, April 19, MDTA Police detectives were notified of a disturbing video of animal cruelty that had been posted to social media. The incident occurred on the westbound span of Bay Bridge at approx 6:30pm on Saturday, April 18. (1/2) — MDTA (@TheMDTA) April 20, 2020



The agency called the recording “a disturbing video of animal cruelty” in a statement Sunday, but didn’t comment further.

Maryland Transportation Authority detectives have opened an investigation and ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-295-8146.

