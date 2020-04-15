Kathleen Kennedy Townsend’s daughter, grandson died from drowning, officials say

The deaths of Robert F. Kennedy's granddaughter and great-grandson were ruled accidental Tuesday, officials said.

The Maryland Department of Health said the cause of death of Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, 40, was drowning.

Gideon McKean, 8, also died from downing complicated by hypothermia.

The adult daughter and grandson of former Maryland Lieutenant Governor Kathleen Kennedy Townsend went missing earlier this month.

The two were in a canoe in waters near their home in Shady Side, about 25 miles south of Annapolis.

They may have paddled into the bay to get a ball and were unable to return to the shore because of powerful currents.

The two bodies were found a few days later.