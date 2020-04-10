Death of Kennedy Townsend’s daughter is ruled an accident

Authorities in Maryland say that the death of Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean has been ruled accidental after she drowned in the Chesapeake Bay.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner made the determination on Thursday. An autopsy is still pending for her 8-year-old son, Gideon Joseph Kennedy McKean.

Authorities had found the bodies of the mother and son earlier this week after the pair’s canoe was found overturned last week. McKean was the daughter of former Maryland Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend and David Lee Townsend. She was also the granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy.

