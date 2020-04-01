Construction ends on the Bay Bridge’s westbound span a year early

A long-term rehabilitation project on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge's westbound span ended Wednesday, with Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announcing construction wrapped more than a year ahead of schedule.

New concrete has been poured, work zone barriers removed and restriping finished on the right lane of the westbound Bay Bridge, Hogan said Wednesday, reopening all three lanes to traffic and ending a traffic bottleneck in place since September 2019.

Construction was originally projected to last up to two years, but the Maryland Transportation Authority was able to expedite work due to significantly reduced traffic during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Maryland is facing significant challenges these days, and of course our primary focus is on the health and safety of our citizens amid the ongoing COVID-19 threat,” Hogan said.

“But it’s important to celebrate the reopening of the westbound right lane of the Bay Bridge, because for me it represents the spirit, dedication and work ethic that will see our state through any crisis.”