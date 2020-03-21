Student, employee test positive for coronavirus at University of Md.

A student and a part-time worker at the University of Maryland both tested positive for coronavirus, the university announced Saturday.

The students returned from a school trip to Barcelona, Spain before the university had been informed of their positive test for COVID-19. They are currently at their home away from campus.

Those who came into contact with the part-time worker have been directed to self-quarantine for 14 days and pay attention to any possible symptoms that may develop.

In conjunction, the university advised all who are on campus to observe for any possible symptoms as well.

