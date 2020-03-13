Police: Maryland woman threw Molotov cocktails into places of worship

A Maryland woman was charged with arson and attempted murder after police said she threw Molotov cocktails into a house and two places of worship.

HALETHORPE, Md. (AP) — Authorities in Maryland have charged a woman with arson and attempted murder after police said she threw Molotov cocktails into a house and two places of worship.

The Capital Gazette reported Thursday that the woman who was charged is Heather Meisel, of Halethorpe, Maryland.

Police said that she smashed windows and threw Molotov cocktails into a house and Islamic center in Halethorpe.

She also allegedly tossed an explosive into a Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall in Glen Burnie.

Meisel is being held without bond at a jail in Annapolis. She allegedly told investigators that she wanted to “send a message.”

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.