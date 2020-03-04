Maryland’s Salisbury Zoo loses national accreditation

A Maryland zoo has confirmed that it lost its national accreditation during a standard five-year renewal process.

The acting director of the Salisbury Zoo confirmed this week that the Association of Zoos & Aquarium cited the facility for not meeting certain industry standards during its fall 2019 evaluation.

The Salisbury Daily Times reported that the zoo’s level of deferred maintenance, inadequately maintained buildings and the lack of a full-time veterinarian all contributed to it losing its standing.

The director emphasized that none of the concerns had to do with animal welfare and said the zoo isn’t in danger of losing any animals immediately.

The zoo must wait one year to reapply for accreditation.

