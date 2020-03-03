Maryland Senate votes to ban pesticide chlorpyrifos

The Maryland Senate has voted to ban a pesticide that has been found to damage children's brain development.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland Senate has voted to ban a pesticide that has been found to damage children’s brain development.

The Senate voted 31-14 on Tuesday for the measure. It now goes to the House.

The Senate bill bans the pesticide called chlorpyrifos for four years, beginning Dec. 31.

Supporters of a complete ban hope to make it permanent this legislative session.

The Maryland Department of Agriculture announced last month that it would develop regulations to phase out the regular use of the pesticide. But supporters of the legislation are pushing for a ban in the law.

California, Hawaii and New York have approved bans on the pesticide.

