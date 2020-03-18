Maryland lawmakers convene for last day of shortened session

Maryland lawmakers are convening for the last day of a shortened legislative session due to the coronavirus.

They are gathering Wednesday to finish work on priority legislation before adjourning. Legislative leaders say they plan to reconvene in a special session in the last week of May.

The General Assembly will be wrapping up 19 days before its annual legislative session was scheduled end on April 6. The Senate is expected to take a final vote on the state’s $48 billion budget for the next fiscal year.

On Tuesday night, the House gave final approval to a far-reaching education measure.

