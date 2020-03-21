Frederick man fired gun during domestic assault response: Police

A Frederick, Maryland, man was arrested Friday morning for firing a gun while police responded to a domestic violence dispute.

A Frederick, Maryland, man was arrested Friday morning for allegedly firing a gun while police responded to a domestic violence dispute.

Upon arriving to the 1100 block of Orchard Terrace just before 8 a.m., Frederick Police said they spoke to a woman who told them she had been fighting with her boyfriend.

During that conversation, police say Derrick Dante Wallace, 32, fired a gun from the side of a car parked nearby. The bullet struck an unoccupied car and didn’t leave anyone injured, police said.

Police said Wallace had been on a curb behind a nearby car when he fired the single shot. He was arrested, and police recovered a gun near the curb.

Wallace is being held without bond and faces charges of second-degree assault, disorderly conduct and firearm possession with a felony conviction, among others, police said.

