Towson student dies following his collapse on basketball court

Matthew Delaney

February 29, 2020, 4:29 PM

A student from Towson University in Baltimore County, Maryland, died playing basketball on campus Friday night, according to the university.

College student Oluwadamilare “Michael” Oyinloye died in a hospital after his sudden collapse while playing basketball on the school’s campus.

The university said that Oyinloye collapsed on the Burdick Hall basketball court. University staff provided CPR and life support to Oyinloye before he was transported to a nearby hospital, where he eventually died.

“We are grateful to the first responders including TUPD and the campus recreation and student affairs staff who moved swiftly in this emergency and continue to support our community,” the university said in a tweet.

