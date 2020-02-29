Towson student dies following his collapse on basketball court

Towson University student Oluwadamilare “Michael” Oyinloye died in a hospital after his sudden collapse while playing basketball on the school's campus.

A student from Towson University in Baltimore County, Maryland, died playing basketball on campus Friday night, according to the university.

College student Oluwadamilare “Michael” Oyinloye died in a hospital after his sudden collapse while playing basketball on the school’s campus.

It is with great sadness that we share the news of the sudden passing of TU sophomore Oluwadamilare “Michael” Oyinloye last night. The campus community deeply mourns this devastating loss and our collective hearts are with Michael’s family and friends. — Towson University News (@TowsonUNews) February 29, 2020

The university said that Oyinloye collapsed on the Burdick Hall basketball court. University staff provided CPR and life support to Oyinloye before he was transported to a nearby hospital, where he eventually died.

“We are grateful to the first responders including TUPD and the campus recreation and student affairs staff who moved swiftly in this emergency and continue to support our community,” the university said in a tweet.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.