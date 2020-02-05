Md. Gov. Hogan touts retiree tax cut, unity in State of the State address

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan promoted the state's economic conditions and his retiree tax-cut initiative in his 2020 State of the State address to the General Assembly on Wednesday.

“As we gather here once again in this historic place to take the first steps of this new decade, we do so with optimism and confidence in our collective ability to continue changing Maryland for the better,” Hogan said.

The Republican governor also decried the “toxic politics” happening on the national level and reiterated a passage from his first inaugural address: “I said that the politics that have divided our nation need not divide our state, and I asked all Marylanders to seek that middle ground where we could all stand together.”

Hogan encouraged legislators at the Maryland State House to pass his plan to eliminate state income tax for retirees with an income of $50,000 or less, and a 50% reduction for those making $100,000 or less.

“Nearly every day,” Hogan said, “I hear from folks who say, ‘I love the state of Maryland. I’ve spent my whole life here, and I don’t want to leave my kids and grandkids, but I just can’t afford to stay here on a fixed income.’”

The Retirement Tax Reduction Act of 2020 “will provide more than $1 billion in tax relief over five years,” Hogan said.

Education spending

Hogan boasted of the amount of money that has been spent on Maryland education during his tenure — “We have provided record funding six years in a row, committing nearly $40 billion to K-12 education,” he said, adding that “more than 75% of our entire capital budget goes toward education. No governor in the history of this state has ever invested more in education.”

He also touted his Building Opportunity Act of 2020, which would provide $3.9 billion in school construction money.

He also called for “productive discussions about how we can hold local school systems accountable for the billions of state tax dollars we are already investing, and let’s make sure those dollars are getting into the classrooms where they belong.”

Redistricting

Hogan called again for a nonpartisan redistricting commission, saying that Maryland had the most gerrymandered districts in the country, and that “the overwhelming majority of Maryland citizens” wanted change.

“We serve in the nation’s oldest state house, that once served as the first capitol of the United States after the Revolutionary War,” Hogan said. “American democracy literally began right here in this very place. And yet, when it comes to free and fair elections, we are failing to live up to that proud legacy.”

Violent crime

Hogan addressed violent crime in Baltimore City, citing recent cases involving the shooting of a 2-year-old boy and a 73-year-old woman, and saying that more than 1,000 people were shot, 348 fatally, in Baltimore last year.

“I’m a big believer in the power of prayer. And yes; we do need prayers. But prayers are not enough,” Hogan said.

He called on state legislators to pass the bill that hikes penalties for those who use guns to commit violent crimes, possess firearms that are stolen or whose serial numbers have been obliterated, and those who supply illegal guns to violent criminals.

“If you do not consider any other legislation, and if you accomplish nothing else in the next 61 days, pass the Violent Firearm Offenders Act of 2020,” Hogan said.

Hogan introduced special guest Marvin McDowell, of UMAR Boxing, who works with Baltimore kids to teach boxing skills and the determination to succeed in life. On a recent visit, Hogan said, “I met just as many kids who were there studying as there were boxing.”

He added, “Marvin is fighting every day to save young people and the city that he loves. Marvin said, ‘If everybody had the same attitude I had, of hope, then that would be a change.’”

The governor said, “Marvin is absolutely right. If we could all start from a place of hope and optimism … then we can bring about change in Baltimore City, and we will continue to change Maryland for the better.”

Transportation and the environment

Hogan touted his “balanced, all-inclusive approach to infrastructure,” especially the $14 billion that’s been invested in transit. He specified the start of construction on the Purple Line, a deal to begin work on the Howard Street Tunnel and a regional traffic relief proposal.

“As chairman of the nation’s governors, I’m leading a national initiative focused on rebuilding America’s crumbling infrastructure,” Hogan said.

The governor also emphasized the environmental efforts that have been undertaken during his time in office, particularly the $6 billion that has been committed to the cleanup of the Chesapeake Bay.

He added that his administration has been “pushing for action to hold the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the EPA accountable for the pollution coming down the Susquehanna River, over the Conowingo Dam, and into the Bay.”

“Maryland has made historic progress in Bay restoration, but we cannot, and should not, have to do it alone. I intend to keep pushing our upstream neighbors and federal partners to ensure that they are doing their fair share to protect this national treasure.”

Changes in leadership

Hogan began his speech by praising the changes at the top of the legislature.

He mentioned Adrienne Jones, the state’s first African-American House speaker and first woman speaker. “It is my distinct privilege to be the first Maryland governor to begin a State of the State address by saying: Madam Speaker,” Hogan said to applause.

Hogan paid tribute to longtime House Speaker Michael Busch, who died last year. Busch “dedicated the greater part of his life in service to our state and … left Maryland a better place than he found it,” Hogan said.

He also praised longtime Senate President Mike Miller, who stepped down as president due to his own health struggles but continues to serve in the Senate. “During his recent battles, Mike Miller has shown us all the true meaning of courage and determination,” Hogan said.

Unity

Hogan pointed to the national political scene in Washington — “just 30 miles down the road” — and said “both parties seem to be consumed with partisanship and dysfunction.”

He added, however, that “I believe that in spite of all that divides us in America today, there is far more that unites us. And as America searches for healing and a path forward, let them look to us.”

Democratic responses

In the official Democratic response to the address, Senate President Pro Tem Melony Griffith, a Democrat from Prince George’s County, mostly emphasized areas of agreement with Hogan, saying, “We’ll spend this session working together to address the issues Marylanders face, regardless of race, gender, ZIP code or income level.”

Griffith added, “We thank the governor for his willing to work with the General Assembly.”

She emphasized the issue of education and its relationship to workforce development, saying that two-thirds of the jobs in Maryland require a degree or certification, while only 30% of Marylanders were getting those credentials.

She called for “long-term investments in our students and our teachers,” including universal pre-kindergarten and competitive teacher salaries.

Other Democrats were more pointed in their assessments of the governor’s speech.

Sen. Jim Rosapepe told Maryland Public Television he appreciated the governor’s amiable approach, but said that Hogan’s policies had contributed to the spike in violent crime in Baltimore.

He said, “A third of the people who are committing these crimes and murders in Baltimore are under parole and probation under Gov. Hogan’s administration. So, we’re glad – if he wants to come back to the table, we have a crime plan that we’re very enthusiastic about.”

Rosapepe added that Hogan’s plans for crime were vague: “I think he’s against crime, which is terrific.”

Del. Terri Hill, from Howard County, told the TV station that Hogan’s priorities, especially the lowering of tolls on state roads, are depleting the Transportation Trust Fund. “I’m concerned that we’re not meeting our responsibilities, and we’re going to pay for it,” Hill said.

She called Hogan “a nice man – a good man. [But] I don’t think he gets it, and I think he’s setting us up for more problems down the road.”

You can see video of the speech below and on the governor’s Facebook page.

