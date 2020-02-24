Changes to the system — used for awarding visas needed for foreign workers to be in the country — have left some boats and processing plants understaffed.

Maryland and Virginia’s blue crab industries might be able to hire more workers from outside the U.S. starting this spring.

Changes to the system — used for awarding visas needed for foreign workers to be in the country — have left some boats and processing plants understaffed.

Beginning in April, an impending change could result in more help being brought in this season.

The Department of Homeland Security is expected to announce it’s making 45,000 more H2-B visas available.

The visa “allows U.S. employers or U.S. agents who meet specific regulatory requirements to bring foreign nationals to the United States to fill temporary nonagricultural jobs,” according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

The number of visas issued was capped at 96,000 last year, and the businesses applied for them had to win in nationwide lotteries.

The Trump Administration implemented a policy limiting the number of available visas in 2018.

An announcement could come next week, The Wall Street Journal reported, but DHS said a decision hasn’t been made.

Maryland’s blue crab industry employs 500 foreign workers. It’s unclear how many Virginia’s employs.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said in a tweet that he is pleased additional visas will be made available.

“We have been fighting hard for this critical policy, which will help secure the future of Maryland’s seafood industry and supply chain,” Hogan said.

