Maryland rapper pleads guilty to federal fraud charge

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland rap artist has pleaded guilty to a federal charge stemming from accusations that he used a company credit card to make $4.1 million in unauthorized purchases.

The office of the U.S. Attorney in Maryland on Monday announced that 32-year-old Chad Arrington, who’s known as “Chad Focus,” pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy.

He had been working as a search engine optimization specialist for an unidentified company.

Prosecutors allege Arrington and four co-conspirators used the company card to promote the Chad Focus brand and to make personal purchases.

Authorities say Arrington’s unauthorized purchases included sound equipment and instruments.

