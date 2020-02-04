Home » Maryland News » Maryland rapper pleads guilty…

Maryland rapper pleads guilty to federal fraud charge

The Associated Press

February 4, 2020, 4:48 AM

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland rap artist has pleaded guilty to a federal charge stemming from accusations that he used a company credit card to make $4.1 million in unauthorized purchases.

The office of the U.S. Attorney in Maryland on Monday announced that 32-year-old Chad Arrington, who’s known as “Chad Focus,” pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy.

He had been working as a search engine optimization specialist for an unidentified company.

Prosecutors allege Arrington and four co-conspirators used the company card to promote the Chad Focus brand and to make personal purchases.

Authorities say Arrington’s unauthorized purchases included sound equipment and instruments.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

