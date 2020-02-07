Home » Maryland News » Maryland bill would limit…

Maryland bill would limit what foods may be labeled ‘meat’

The Associated Press

February 7, 2020, 5:55 PM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Foods made of animal tissues cultured from cells outside of the original animal, or made from plants or insects could not be labeled “meat” in Maryland under a Republican-backed bill in the Maryland General Assembly.

Senate bill 188 is sponsored by Sen. Jason Gallion, who called it “truth in advertising.” Eleven other GOP senators are co-sponsoring the legislation.

A legislative analysis says the meat-labeling bill, if passed, would cost the state an estimated $66,500 in the program’s first year to hire one full-time public health worker who would develop regulations, do outreach and look into who would be affected.

