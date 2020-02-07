Maryland bill would limit what foods may be labeled ‘meat’

Senate bill 188 is sponsored by Sen. Jason Gallion, who called it “truth in advertising.” Eleven other GOP senators are co-sponsoring the legislation.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Foods made of animal tissues cultured from cells outside of the original animal, or made from plants or insects could not be labeled “meat” in Maryland under a Republican-backed bill in the Maryland General Assembly.

A legislative analysis says the meat-labeling bill, if passed, would cost the state an estimated $66,500 in the program’s first year to hire one full-time public health worker who would develop regulations, do outreach and look into who would be affected.

