Workplace climate survey released in Maryland legislature

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A first-of-its-kind survey in Maryland’s legislature has found there is a high level of awareness about polices regarding sexual harassment and discrimination and how to report it.

But the survey released Friday says there is less confidence in how complaints are resolved and whether they result in fair outcomes.

The survey included lawmakers in both the House and Senate, as well as staff members and, employees at the Department of Legislative Services and lobbyists.

Separately, a report found there were four complaints against lawmakers last year. One was for sexual harassment, two related to discrimination and one related to unhappiness with working conditions.

