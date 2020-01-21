Home » Maryland News » Maryland Gov. Hogan returns…

Maryland Gov. Hogan returns nearly $63K in campaign contributions

The Associated Press

January 21, 2020, 10:12 AM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has returned $62,950 in campaign contributions.

The returned funds were reported this month in the governor’s latest campaign finance report.

The money was returned July 30, days after the Maryland Democrats accused dozens of the Republican governor’s donors of exceeding the $6,000 limit donors can give a candidate every four years in a complaint with the state elections board.

A lawyer for the governor’s campaign told The Baltimore Sun that the total refunded is about one-third of 1% of the $19 million Hogan’s campaign raised from 50,000 donors.

Hogan’s campaign account now has $7,656 left.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

