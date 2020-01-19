Md. Gov. Hogan among most popular in the nation, survey finds

Voters on both sides of the aisle approve of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan in a survey conducted by Morning Consult.

Hogan is in a three-way tie for the highest approval rating at 69%, equal with Wyoming’s Mark Gordon and Massachusetts’ Charlie Baker. Morning Consult puts Hogan in the No. 2 spot because the survey shows his disapproval rating at 16%; between Gordon’s 11% and Baker’s 19%.

The results are from the fourth quarter of 2019 and show a drop of 1% in Hogan’s approval rating compared with the third quarter. In 2017, his approval rating reached 73%.

The governors with the 10 highest approval ratings are Republicans.

