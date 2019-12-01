Man dead after crash in St. Mary’s County

A Maryland man is dead after a crash in Mechanicsville in St. Mary's County Saturday night.

A Maryland man is dead after a crash in St. Mary’s County Saturday night.

Maryland State Police said that 50-year-old Joseph Smith, of Morganza, died at the scene of the Mechanicsville crash.

Police responded to the area of Dr. Johnson Road and Kelly Cottage Lane shortly after 11 p.m.

An initial investigation indicates that Smith crossed the centerline in his 2017 Nissan Rogue and entered the travel lane of oncoming traffic.

Maryland State Police’s CRASH team is still investigating the incident.

Below is a map where the incident happened.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.