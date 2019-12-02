2 Montgomery County students among winners of ‘I Voted’ sticker contest in Maryland

Performing your civic duty in Maryland will be more beautiful with these three new "I Voted" stickers that will distributed throughout the state on Election Day 2020.

Performing your civic duty in Maryland will be more beautiful with these three new “I Voted” stickers that will distributed throughout the state on Election Day 2020.

The designs of two students from Montgomery County Public Schools were chosen among 650 submissions.

Amelia Avila, from Olney Elementary School, won with her design that features the Baltimore oriole (the state bird), the black-eyed Susan (state flower), a blue crab and a racehorse.

Tilden Middle School’s Anna Ruhlen won the middle school category with a design that included the traditional elements of voting, such as ballots and polls, the state flag, and the colors of the U.S. flag.

The winner in the high school category was Cara Brown, of Queen Anne’s County High School.

Her design shows the iconic Chesapeake Bay Bridge, which she described as connecting the two sides of the state. She incorporated both the Maryland flag and the U.S. flag to show how voting in the state reflects what happens in the nation, and she included elements of local wildlife.

The winners got a $100 gift card, $500 for the art program at their school and a Governor’s Citation. Their work will also be on a statewide exhibition tour.

In September, the Maryland State Board of Elections and the Fine Arts Office of the Maryland State Department of Education put out a call for the first “I Voted” state elections student art competition.

Students across Maryland competed to design a new “I Voted” sticker to be used for the 2020 elections. For inspiration, they used Maryland, voting or elections in their design.

Over 28,000 votes were cast, and nine entries were selected from the 650 submissions before the final three were selected by the jurors.

Other counties in the D.C. area have recently personalized their “I Voted” stickers, including D.C., and Arlington County and Alexandria in Virginia.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.