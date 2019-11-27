In Maryland, Black Friday is a great time to get REAL ID-compliant

While everyone else is out of town for Thanksgiving or shopping, take advantage of the fact that Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration offices will be open.

It’s not how you might think of spending the Friday after Thanksgiving, but you might consider stopping by a Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration location.

“Many people don’t know that we’re open on Friday,” said Chrissy Nizer, Maryland Department of Transportation MVA administrator. “So, on Black Friday, enjoy your holiday shopping, but also come to MDOT MVA. We’ve got many appointments still available statewide.”

If the idea of going to “The DMV” makes you groan, you’re not alone. But with the federal REAL ID deadline coming up, flying after Oct. 1, 2020 means you’ll have to have a compliant ID.

That means you might need to take a trip into your administration office — with your documents in order — and update your ID.

So, while everyone else is out of town for Thanksgiving or doing their Black Friday shopping, take advantage of the fact that Maryland’s Motor Vehicle Administration offices will be open.

If you book an appointment online in advance, they promise to see you within 15 minutes of that time.

That’s something extra to be thankful for.

