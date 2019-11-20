Group: Shuttered mill is leaking black liquor into Potomac

An environmental nonprofit says a shuttered paper mill is leaking a toxic sludge into the Potomac River.

The Baltimore Sun reports the Potomac Riverkeeper Network says the 131-year-old Luke facility has been fouling the river with black liquor, a paper-making byproduct Maryland considers a renewable energy source. It can fuel mill operations.

The Environmental Integrity Project, on behalf of Riverkeeper, notified owner Verso Corp. Tuesday that Riverkeeper plans to sue under the federal Resource Conservation and Recovery Act. The act requires such a notice be issued 90 days before filing a lawsuit in federal court.

The complaint says state environmental officials noticed the leak in April, weeks before the closure’s announcement. Department spokesman Jay Apperson says Verso is working to stop it.

Verso wasn’t immediately reached for comment.

