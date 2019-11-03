3 people killed in two-vehicle Maryland crash

Maryland State police say three people have been killed in a two-vehicle crash in Washington County.

The accident happened Friday evening on Greencastle Pike.

A preliminary investigation indicates that a Mitsubishi Outlander driven by 73-year-old Charles Canfield attempted to make a U-turn in the travel portion of the road when it was struck by a Kia Rio.

Police identified the deceased victims as Charles Canfield, 72-year-old Carmen Canfield, and 82-year-old Vonda Jamison, all from Sharpsburg.

The driver of the Kia Rio was injured and taken by ambulance to Meritus Medical Center. Police identified him as 78-year-old Robert Wilt Sr. of Hagerstown.

The road was closed for about five hours after the crash.

