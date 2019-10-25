Where to dispose of prescription medications this Saturday

Residents in Maryland and D.C. are being urged to clean out their medicine cabinets and throw out any outdated and expired drugs as part of National Drug Take Back Day.

The event runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and gives a safe, convenient way to get rid of prescription medication while educating the public on the potential for medication abuse. The event is held in conjunction with the Drug Enforcement Agency and other law enforcement agencies across the nation.

Maryland State Police barracks are 24/7 drop-off locations for old medications; drug collection boxes are in the front lobby of each. They said that their barracks have collected more than 10 tons of unwanted medications during other take-back day events since 2014.

Below is a map of the 22 MSP barracks.

In Takoma Park, Maryland, a 24/7 drop-off location is at the City of Takoma Park Police Department, over at 7500 Maple Ave.

Police said they would also be collecting vape pens or other e-cigarette devices along with any prescriptions.

The Rockville city police station parking lot at 2 W. Montgomery Ave. will also be a drive-up and drop-off location.

In Gaithersburg, the prescription drop box is located in the lobby of the police station, 14 Fulks Corner Ave.

See a full list of drop-off locations in Montgomery County.

D.C. police have also set up several locations through the District where people can turn in their old, expired or unwanted medications.

There are dozens of drop-off locations in Northern Virginia as well.

Fairfax: Police headquarters, 3730 Old Lee Highway.

Alexandria: Police headquarters, 3600 Wheeler Ave.

Arlington County: Fire station No. 1, 500 S. Glebe Road.

Loudoun County: Sheriff’s Office Ashburn Station, 20272 Savin Hill Drive.

See more Northern Virginia locations on the DEA’s website.

The service is completely anonymous.

