Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh is filing a lawsuit against an apartment company linked to White House senior adviser Jared Kushner.

The suit alleges illegal practices and that the company neglected its properties in Maryland, allowing for mold and rodent infestations to go unaddressed.

Westminster Management — a New Jersey-based company that’s part of Kushner Co. — and 25 companies that own or had owned 17 Westminster-managed communities are the target of the Consumer Protection Division’s suit. According to the state’s statement of charges, Westminster neglected hazardous conditions and demanded thousands in illegitimate fees.

The suit was filed on behalf of residents living in the Baltimore and Prince George’s County apartment buildings.

“We’re charging that Westminster and the rental property owners in this case took advantage of consumers, primarily low- and middle-income families, collecting fees and other unlawful costs from them and often failing to make the repairs needed to maintain suitable environments for their tenants,” Frosh said in a statement. He is running for reelection.

Kushner, who is also President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, is no longer CEO of his family’s company but still has partial ownership in its subsidiary.

Last month, after rejecting the offer to settle, the president of Kushner Co. said, “We look forward to defending ourselves against these bogus allegations.”

