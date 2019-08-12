Home » Maryland News » No sales tax on…

No sales tax on many things in Md. this week

Abigail Constantino

August 12, 2019, 7:19 AM

If you still have to finish up your back-to-school shopping or just needs some new clothes, this is the week to shop in Maryland.

Maryland’s tax-free holiday runs until Saturday, Aug. 17. Items that are exempt from sales taxes are mostly clothing and footwear that are sold for $100 or less.

Backpacks and bookbags are tax exempt if they are sold for $40 or less. However, if they cost more than that, the first $40 is tax exempt. Find the full list here.

Buying something online or putting something on layaway? Find out if your transaction is exempt or not.

D.C. did away with its tax-free holidays in 2010 amid the fallout from the Great Recession. Virginia’s holiday was in early August.

