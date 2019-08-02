2 motorcyclists die in separate Md. crashes; 1 crashed into other bikers

Two motorcyclists died in separate Sunday crashes in Maryland — one in Upper Marlboro and the other in Glen Burnie.

A motorcyclist is dead after he lost control on a ramp, traveled across a median, crashed into two other motorcyclists stopped on the right shoulder of the Central Avenue ramp to Largo Road in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, and flew off of his bike.

Maryland State Police identified the rider who was killed as Jared Stewart, 26. Police did not provide a hometown for Stewart.

Police responded to the crash from the ramp to Harry S. Truman Drive to Central Avenue at 6:10 p.m. Sunday.

Stewart was declared dead at the University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center. The other cyclists refused treatment.

In a separate crash in Anne Arundel County, another motorcyclist died in a single-vehicle crash.

Brian Okeith Norris, 34, of Parkville, Maryland died Sunday evening in the motorcycle crash on the Baltimore Beltway at Maryland Route 2 in Glen Burnie.

Both crashes remain under investigation by the Maryland State Police.

WTOP’s Andrea Cambron contributed to this report.

