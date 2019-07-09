Search begins for new University System of Maryland’s new chancellor

Among those named in the search committee are former Montgomery County Executive Ike Leggett, who now serves on the Board of Regents; and Freeman Hrabowski III, president of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

The University System of Maryland’s Board of Regents announced that it has formed an 18-member search committee to look for the successor to its current leader.

Chancellor Robert Caret announced in May that he will step down in 2020 when his term expires.

Caret’s leadership came under scrutiny after the death of freshman Jordan McNair in June 2018. Caret was also under fire for promoting a jewelry company and for his handling of an ethics case that followed.

Among those named in the search committee are former Montgomery County Executive Ike Leggett, who now serves on the Board of Regents; and Freeman Hrabowski III, president of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.