Off-duty Maryland Air National Guard member kills armed man at restaurant

The Associated Press

July 12, 2019, 7:06 PM

MILLFORD MILL, Md. (AP) — Authorities in Baltimore County say an off-duty member of the Maryland Air National Guard shot and killed an armed man while reportedly breaking up a fight outside a restaurant.

Baltimore County Police say the shooting happened early Friday after the airman saw people arguing outside the restaurant in Windsor Mill.

Authorities initially identified the airman as an off-duty officer. They say he has a gun permit.

Authorities say the unidentified airman left the restaurant after seeing 36-year-old Jerome Dewitt Garrison with a gun. They say the airman ordered Garrison to drop his weapon, and they then exchanged gunfire. Garrison was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Another man hit by gunfire was taken to a hospital and later released.

The airman called 911. He was not injured.

Investigators have not said whether charges will be filed.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

