MILLFORD MILL, Md. (AP) — Authorities in Baltimore County say an off-duty member of the Maryland Air National Guard shot and killed an armed man while reportedly breaking up a fight outside a restaurant.
Baltimore County Police say the shooting happened early Friday after the airman saw people arguing outside the restaurant in Windsor Mill.
Authorities initially identified the airman as an off-duty officer. They say he has a gun permit.
Authorities say the unidentified airman left the restaurant after seeing 36-year-old Jerome Dewitt Garrison with a gun. They say the airman ordered Garrison to drop his weapon, and they then exchanged gunfire. Garrison was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Another man hit by gunfire was taken to a hospital and later released.
The airman called 911. He was not injured.
Investigators have not said whether charges will be filed.
