Authorities say a kayaker was found dead in Anne Arundel County after her boat overturned Saturday night.

One person is dead and two others are missing after separate boating incidents on Maryland waterways this Saturday.

In Anne Arundel County, a 39-year-old kayaker was found dead around 9:30 p.m. after her boat overturned.

Maryland Natural Resources Police officials say the woman and another kayaker went missing after they fell into the water near Horn Point around 3:30 p.m.

The other kayaker was found alive.

Also on Saturday, a boat technician went missing in Baltimore’s Curtis Bay area.

Allan Van Dyke, 43, of Glen Burnie, was last seen working on a 25-foot vessel at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The Coast Guard suspended its search for Van Dyke at 6:28 p.m. on Sunday.

“We worked extremely closely with our remarkable state and local partners to do everything we could to return Mr. Van Dyke to his family,” Capt. Joseph Loring, commander, Coast Guard Sector Maryland-National Capital Region, said in a statement. “Despite the extensive search effort, we were unable to locate him. Our hearts go out to Mr. Van Dyke’s loved ones.”

Crews from Atlantic City, New Jersey, and Curtis Bay searched a total of 53 square miles in 28 hours, according to the Coast Guard.

Authorities are also looking for a possible missing person in the Patapsco River on Riviera Beach.

WJZ reports that weather in Baltimore County caused six kayakers to get stuck in the water in the Middle River area. They were all rescued.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.