202
Home » Maryland News » Jury acquits former Maryland…

Jury acquits former Maryland basketball player of rape

By The Associated Press June 14, 2019 11:11 am 06/14/2019 11:11am
Share
FILE - In this March 4, 2017 file photo, Maryland forward Damonte Dodd walks on the court in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — A jury has acquitted a former University of Maryland basketball player who was accused of having sex with a drunk woman without her consent.

Jurors found 25-year-old Damonte Dodd not guilty of raping or assaulting an 18-year-old woman he met at a College Park bar on Halloween night in 2017.

In a statement Thursday, Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said, “While we have successfully prosecuted many cases involving sexual assault, they are the most challenging. However, we have the courage to take them on because we believe our victims. We will continue to seek justice on behalf of all victims.”

The Washington Post reports prosecutors said the victim had been vomiting and stumbling that night, signs she was intoxicated and not able to give consent for sex.

Dodd testified that she demonstrated interest and suggested they go to his apartment. The woman said she told him she was “too drunk” and didn’t want to have sex. Dodd said she never explicitly said “no.”

Dodd graduated from the University of Maryland in 2017 and went on to play professionally in Poland.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Stories

Topics:
college park damonte dodd Local News Maryland News NCAA Basketball Other Sports News university of maryland
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

How to blend red, white and blue into your food

Want to show your Fourth of July creativity in your food? Here’s how to stick to the red, white and blue theme without sacrificing nutrients or flavor. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!